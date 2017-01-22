Maxine Blackmon King, 79, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Murphy Blackmon and Avis Lee McKee Blackmon.

A funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at Old Dock Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Sides officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 23 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangments.

She is survived by her husband, Edward S. King; two sons, Ricky Edward King and wife, Sheila, of Ocean Isle Beach, Jeffrey Scott King of Whiteville; three daughters, Pamela Dutton and husband, Scott, of Ash, Deborah Delsorbo and husband, Tony, of Whiteville, Crystal Faulk and husband, Johnny, of Nakina; four sisters, Carolyn Gore of Lumberton, Gayle Godwin of Clarendon, Marlene Cartrette of Chadbourn, Ida Lee Evans of Ash; eight grandchildren, Daniel Butler, Andrew White, Michael King, Lindsey Buck, Amanda King, Matthew King, Andrea Dutton, Lynda-del Grace King; seven great-grandchildren, Randall Buck, Dillon Butler, Gavin Butler, Allyson Buck, Kyleigh King, Kinleigh Butler and Preston King.

