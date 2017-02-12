Melba Skipper Gurkin, 89, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

She was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Redwine and Lloyd Skipper and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Gurkin; and 11 siblings, Mabel Gore, Inez Lewis, Ralph Skipper, Alton Skipper, Waylon Skipper, Slade Skipper, Glen Skipper, Shirley Skipper, Clyde Grainger, Dixie Breeland and Welma Skipper (infant).

She was employed by the USDA/ASCS office in Whiteville for more than 32 years. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Merle Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Otis Cecil Gurkin Jr. of the home; one daughter, Linda Gurkin Brulet of Whiteville; one son, Johnny Gurkin and his wife, Anita, of Winston Salem; three grandchildren, Dr. Brett Gurkin of Wilmington, Alexa Jackson (Dean) of Whiteville and Jordan Gurkin of Raleigh; and eight great-grandchildren, Ty, Zander, Evan, Anya, Dani, Lena, Anna and Seth.