Melvin Emery Powell, 73, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was a former educator in the Columbus County School System and elder at the Gospel Harvest Church of God in Christ.

The funeral will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Gospel Harvest Church of God in Christ, 150 South Blacksmith Road, Bolton, with Elder Shawn Maynor officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Wednesday, Oct. 25 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Smith Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Minnie Freeman Powell; one daughter, Deirdre Hatten of Dallas, Texas; two sons, Daryl Powell of Greensboro and Roderick Freeman of Tacoma, Wash.; one sister, Angela Powell-Woodard of Durham; three brothers, Charles Powell and Tyrone Powell, both of Hallsboro and Michael Powell of Petersburg, Va.; and three grandchildren.