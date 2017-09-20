Mennie Eloise Ward Garrell, 88, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. Born April 28, 1929 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Albert and Ruby Earline Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland H. Garrell; one son, Mitchell Garrell; eight siblings; and one grandson.

She was a member of Selma Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. She was the owner/operator of a home day care for 25 years and was loved and adored by many children in her care.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Norris officiating. Burial will be in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 -11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 prior to the service at the funeral home.

He is survived by one daughter, Saundra Cox of the home; one brother, Burmey P. Ward of Whiteville’ and one great-grandson.