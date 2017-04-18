Meredith Pritchard “Toby” Hoggard Jr., 62, died Friday, April 14, 2017. He was born in Bertie County August 26, 1954 to the late Mary Hardison and Meredith Pritchard Hoggard Sr. He was predeceased by a sister, Belinda LeFever; and a brother, Andy Hoggard.

He was a pipe fitter with Flurd Company. He was a member of Ross Baptist Church and attended Shadow of the Cross in Jamesville.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday April 19 in the Walker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Barber officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Windsor.

Survivors include his daughter, Krystal Long of Whiteville; two sisters, Stella H. Miller of Plymouth and Lucia H. Robertson of Greenville; and one grandson.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Shadow of the Cross, 1161 Grey Farm Road, Jamesville, N.C. 27846.