Michael John Ostermann, 57, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. He was a native of Sheboygan, Wis. and the son of the late Sharon Sylvia Kottnitz Godwin and Lowell Fredrick Ostermann. He was the husband of the late, Alice Irene Beck Ostermann.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his step-father, George Lockwood of Whiteville; one sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” Butler of Conway, S.C.; three brothers, Mark Ostermann and Lee Ostermann, both of Sheboygan, Wis., Rick Ostermann of Antigo, Wis.