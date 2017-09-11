Michael Lee Shall, 57, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, S.C. Born in Washington D.C., he was the son of Paul John Shall and Audrey Louise Owens Shall.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



Final rites will be held at 6 p.m. Monday Sept. 11 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 11 one hour prior to the service in the chapel.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Louise Shall of Joppa, Md.; Peggy Webber of Marion, S.C.; two sons, Christopher Shall of Olney, Md., Gary Shall of McConnells, S.C.; two daughters, Erica DiMichele of McConnells, S.C., Terisa Shall-Hutson of Waldorf, Md.; four stepchildren, Christopher Canady of Tabor City, Michael Webber of Lamar, S.C., Heather Rhodes of Marion, Va., Jennifer Canady of Clarendon; three brothers, James Shall of King George, Va., John Shall of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Patrick Shall Hagerstown, Md.; one sister, Lisa Hack of Abingdon, Md. eight grandchildren; and 10 step-grandchildren.