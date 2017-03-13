Michelle Lee Davenport, 56, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at her residence.
No services are scheduled at this time. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Carolyn Morphy and R.J. Banfield of the home; one son, Jeffrey Tyler Davenport of Whiteville; and three siblings, Lance Bowe of Moselle, Miss., D.J. Bowe of Jacksonville, Fla. and Melanie Bowe of Wilmington.
Michelle Lee Davenport
