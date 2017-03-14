Mildred Lee Pearce, 94, died Saturday March 11, 2017. She was born in Kenbridge, Va. Nov. 20, 1922 to the late Lonnie and Mary Regan Pearce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Pearce; and three sisters, Clara Pearce Edge, Alma Catherine Pearce and Lucy Evelyn Pearce.

She lived many years in St. Pauls and retired as the Chief Operator for Carolina Telephone Company in Dunn, Whiteville and Fayetteville.



She also served her country during WW ll, when she served as a civilian navy inspector with the U.S. Navy in the office of the Naval Inspector of Ordnance at Elkton, Md.

Final rites were held Wednesday March 15 at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home with visitation prior to the service at the funeral home.

She is survived by three sisters, Eunice Ireland of Charlotte, Juanita Musselwhite of Fayetteville and Doris Pearce of Charleston, S.C.; and two brothers, William Pearce of St. Pauls and Benny Pearce of Eastover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Doris and Mildred Pearce Scholarship Fund, Campbell University, 143 Main Street, Buies Creek, N.C. 27506 or St. Pauls Methodist Church, 406 W. Broad Street, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384.