Mildred Stephens Smith, 80, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. She was born June 15, 1936 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Janie Stevens Stephens.

Mildred taught 34 years with Whiteville City Schools.

She was a member of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church where she served as Sunday school teacher and was VBS director for many years. She was also an avid baseball fan.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral will be at held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17 at Pleasant Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Bowles and Dr. Dave Heller officiating. Burial will be in Columbus Memorial Park.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Smith Jr. of the home; one son, Stephen Smith and wife, Susan, of Wake Forest; one daughter, Regina Smith of Whiteville; one brother, Billy Stephens and wife, Frances, of Whiteville; two grandchildren, Hunter Smith and Grant Smith; one nephew, Delane Stephens of Whiteville; and one niece, Darlene Stephens of Whiteville.

