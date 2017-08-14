Mildred White Bumgarner, 95, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at Premier Living in Lake Waccamaw. She was the daughter of the late Norwood White and Nevada Norris White and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Bumgarner; and sisters, Eula White, Lois White and Erma White; one brother, Lamar White; two stepbrothers, Jack Stanley and Bill Stanley; and a half-brother, Grant White.

She was a member of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church. She was a Registered Nurse and worked with Shoreland Healthcare for many years and various other facilities.

Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 13 at McKenzie Mortuary prior to the service in the mortuary chapel with Pastor Mike Bowles officiating. Burial was in Columbus Memorial Park.

She is survived by one brother, Huston White of Whiteville.