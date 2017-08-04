Mrs. Miriam Hasty Bright, 102, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1914 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late John Hasty and Mary Hayes Hasty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Bright; and two sons, Warren Bright and Keith Bright.

In 1945, Mrs. Bright was the founder of Mrs. Bright’s Sandwiches. She was a long time member of the Town and Country Garden Club and a long time member of First Baptist Church for many years, having joined in 1934. She sang in the church choir for 70 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at First Baptist Church conducted by Melvin Ezzell. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Myrtle Stevens Bright of Whiteville; three grandchildren, Mary Bright Barnette and husband, Rick and Steven Bright and wife, Dana, and Traci Bright, all of Whiteville; and one great-grandson, Joshua Bright of Whiteville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 412 North Madison Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

