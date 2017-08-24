Mitchell Jackson, 75, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

He was an Army veteran.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at New Light Church in Bladenboro. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the church officiated by Revs. Bobby Smith and Victor Singletary. Burial will be in the Lewis Cemetery in Bladenboro

He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Pait Jackson of the home; three sons, Mitchell Dewayne Jackson and Chambers Ray Jackson, both of Bladenboro and Robert Earl Jackson of the home; one sister Dorothea Williamson of Wilmington; and four grandchildren.