Myrtie Marie Williams, 90, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at her home. Born Sept. 24, 1926 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Blanche Lee Fipps McPherson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Troy Cartrette and Henry James Williams; daughter, Carol Boutwell; stepson, Myron Williams; five brothers, Charlie, Troy, Coy, Clarence, and Melvin Junior McPherson; three sisters, Lettie Patterson, Madge McPherson, Sally Hinson; and one grandson.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 21 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by one stepson, Ricky Williams of Yanceyville; and one great- grandson.