Nancy Jane Clifton Davis, 78, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

She was born Oct. 29, 1938 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Joel Curtis Clifton and Susan Lycia Leonard Clifton.

Nancy was a teacher for 42 years.

Final rites will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6 in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Monday, March 6 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Palmyra Baptist Church Cemetery.

Surviving are her son, William Stetson Boyd (Cindy) of Harrison, Tenn.; one brother, William Chester Clifton of Ocean Isle Beach; one sister, Sandra Ward of Ocean Isle Beach; one grandchild, Joseph Daniel Powell (Racquel); and three great-grandchildren, Xander Powell, Zara Powell and Yasmen Powell.

Private online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.