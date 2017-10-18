Nancy Joe White, 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnice and Lelah Miller; one son, Scott White; one sister Ann Fisher; and two infant siblings.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Stuart Link. Burial will be in the Clarkton Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Mike White of Clarkton and Kennie White of Whiteville; one daughter Jackie White of Clarkton; two brothers, Dick Miller of Clarkton and William Miller of Wrightsville Beach; and one grandson of Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grave Marker Fund of Nancy J. White c/o Cole Monument, P.O. Box 3150, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.
Nancy Joe White
Nancy Joe White, 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnice and Lelah Miller; one son, Scott White; one sister Ann Fisher; and two infant siblings.