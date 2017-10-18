Nancy Joe White, 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burnice and Lelah Miller; one son, Scott White; one sister Ann Fisher; and two infant siblings. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Stuart Link. Burial will be in the Clarkton Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Mike White of Clarkton and Kennie White of Whiteville; one daughter Jackie White of Clarkton; two brothers, Dick Miller of Clarkton and William Miller of Wrightsville Beach; and one grandson of Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grave Marker Fund of Nancy J. White c/o Cole Monument, P.O. Box 3150, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.

NR Boost