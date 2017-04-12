Nancy Wilson Wayne, 62, died Sunday April 9, 2017 in SECU Hospice in Smithfield. She was born Sept. 13, 1954 in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wright Wayne who also died on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
She was formerly an X-Ray technician in the Raleigh area.
A graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Clore and Dr. Fred Center officiating. Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Chester Milton Wilson and Darlene Gamble Wilson of Bartow, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health, 426 Hospital Road, Smithfield, N.C. 27577 or First Baptist Church of Whiteville, The Grief Committee, 412 N. Madison Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.