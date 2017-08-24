Natoria Geathers, 44, formerly of Whiteville, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Carol Geathers.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Church of God in Christ Temple, 405 Communipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ. A service of The Family Funeral Home of Newark, N.J. is handling the arrangements. A courtesy of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville

Surviving are her children, Alicia, Shelton, Calvin III, Sasha, and Troy; father, Wilbert Wilcher of Fayetteville; one sister, Sharmin Geathers of Jersey City, N.J.; and maternal grandmother, Yvonne Geathers of Whiteville.