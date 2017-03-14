Nettie Lee Johnson McKenzie, 100, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4604 Joe Brown Hwy. North, with Dr. Judy V. Johnson officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Peoples Funeral Home and Saturday, March 18 one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be no viewing after the service. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Surviving are five daughters, Darlene Martin of Hallsboro, Janice Sutton of Goldsboro, Diana McKenzie of Buffalo, N.Y., Myrtle Best and Velma Graham, both of Washington, D.C.; three sons, Amon McKenzie of Whiteville, David McKenzie and Edward Clark McKenzie, both of Washington, D.C.; and four sisters, Bessie Fair and Tereather Ward, both of Whiteville, Berthel Graves of New Jersey and Aggilean Johnson of Pennsylvania.

Friends may visit the family at 466 McMillian Road, Whiteville.