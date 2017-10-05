Nevon Shipman, 62, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born June 17, 1955. Final rites will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 5 at Great Grace Church, West 6th Street, Tabor City with pastor Gerald officiating. Burial will be private. He is survived by one daughter, Latasha Pierce; one brother, Richard Shipman Jr.; two sisters, Beverly Rogens and Drew Helen Jones; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

