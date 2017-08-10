Nora Gail Norris, 66, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born Nov. 9, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Charlie Norman Rackley and Lucille Wright Wenger Rackley.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tabor City. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Grady Norris Jr. of the home; one daughter, Kristine Michelle Norris of Beavercreek, Ohio; one son, Brian Daniel Norris of Hampton, Va.; one brother, Jimmy Dale Rackley of Hampton, Va.; and one granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee Wright Memorial Fund, 16331 Peacock Road, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.