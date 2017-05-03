Obie Marion Wright, 79, died Thursday, April 27, 2017. He was born Aug. 26, 1937, to the late Mennon and Mary Edwards Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Phenie Watterson.

He was retired from the U.S. Air Force.



The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the home of Janice Wright, 64 Baxley & Wright Lane, Bladenboro, N.C. 28320. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Edwards Family Cemetery. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Wright of the home; two sons, Timothy and Tommy Wright, both of Bladenboro; two brothers, Manley and Bobby Wright; and two sisters, Lizzy Holly and Mary Lee Pridgen.