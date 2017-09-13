Olivia B. Young, 92, of Riegelwood in the Armour community, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church in Riegelwood. All viewing will be at the end of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Service entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Burgaw.
The family is receiving friends and relatives at Mrs. Young’s home on Richards Lane, Riegelwood.
