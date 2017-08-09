Thomas Otto McKenzie, 88, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4604 Joe Brown Hwy. North with Rev. Ronnie Clarida officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Peoples Funeral Home and Saturday, Aug. 12 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Kelly Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Maevern Best McKenzie; three daughters, Rita McKenzie of Whiteville, Kimberly McKenzie of the home and Sandra Gore of Bronx, N.Y.; four sons, Jerome McKenzie, Anthony McKenzie, Otto McKenzie Jr., and Charles George of Whiteville; two sisters, Lucy C. Williams of Whiteville and Lillie Mae Williams of Clarkton.