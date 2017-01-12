Patricia “Pat” Arp Benton, 73. went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph Melvin and Jeanette Soles Arp and was also preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Arp Ward.

Final rites will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home in Chadbourn.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Rufus Carey Benton of the home; one daughter, Sharon Benton Lyne and her husband, Jeff, of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Kinsey Lyne, Natalie Lyne, Olivia Lyne, Adam Lyne, Emily Benton, Elizabeth Benton and Sarah Benton; and two nieces, Pam Ward and Tammy Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Plaza, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959.