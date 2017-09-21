Patricia “Pat” Faye Simmons, 71, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. She was born May 28, 1946 in Robeson County, the daughter of the late Raymond Herring and Martha Smith Herring. She was the widow of Harlem Simmons. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, April Kelly; four brothers, Milton, Ray, R.C. and Daniel Herring; and a grandson, Josh Kelly.

She retired after 20 years of service with Sloane Reality at Ocean Isle Beach as the Housekeeping Manager. She was a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 in the funeral home chapel with Ervin Etheridge officiating. Burial will be in the Simmons Family Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth “Buster” Simmons of Crusoe Island; one daughter, Paula Long of Crusoe Island; two sisters, Louise Little of Bladenboro and Annie Ruth Cook of Concord; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.