Paul Lenden Wade Jr., 93, died March 30, 2017 at his residence. Born in Cumberland County he was the son of the late Lila Biggs Wade. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Jane Wade.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Friday March 31 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by three daughters, Margaret Wade of Lake Waccamaw, Karen Waldo of Hope Mills and Paula Cress and husband, Tim, of Statesville; one son, Jeff Wade and wife, Joyce, of Hope Mills; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a faithful companion, Randi.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Cumberland Baptist Church, 4957 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28306 or Hallsboro Baptist Church, 551 Hallsboro Road South, Hallsboro, N.C. 28442.

Condolences may be left at pincrestfuneralservice.com.