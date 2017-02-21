Paul Strickland Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Verline Hammonds Strickland. Paul was a loyal member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of the local VFW.



Paul loved building, was an exceptional cook and enjoyed fishing.

The family received friends Monday, Feb. 20. at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Interment was in Southlawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice H. Strickland; eight children, James Muckle (Iris), Edward Muckle (Paula), Rosezna Muckle (Ronald), Elfredia Peterson (Herbert), Doris Strickland, Sheila Richardson (Paul), Rodney Strickland (Alisha), and Paul Strickland Jr.; five siblings, Addie Hunt, Roosevelt Strickland (Elisabeth), Carl Strickland (Thelma), W.C. Strickland (Betty), and Peggy Barnes; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans https://give.dav.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.