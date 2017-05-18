Pauline Newton Barefoot McKeithan

Limericks by Bob Aldrich While increased birth rates appear global

The low Russian rates are immobile.

Perhaps global warming

Keeps them from performing

Or is it fall-out from Chernobyl?

Kim Jong Un is third generation

Of a family that severed a nation.

North Korea is locked

Interaction is blocked

With millions in forced isolation

What a different world it would be

If there were not an “I” and a “me.”

There’d be good works to share –

A community where

All our thoughts would be focused on “we.”

