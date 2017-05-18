Pauline Newton Barefoot McKeithan, 94, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017. She was born Oct. 5, 1922 in Columbus County.
Final rites will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Bethany Baptist Church, 503 Alton King Road, Gulf, with Rev. Dr. Rudy Ramphal officiating. Visitation with the family will be held Friday, May 19 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. White Funeral and Cremation Service of Bolivia is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters; and one brother, Charles A. Barefoot of Lexington.
Pauline Newton Barefoot McKeithan
Pauline Newton Barefoot McKeithan, 94, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017. She was born Oct. 5, 1922 in Columbus County.