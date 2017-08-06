Peggy Dale Malpass, 65, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born Dec. 20, 1951 in New Hanover County, the daughter of the late Haron Dale and Irene Clewis Dale.

She was a member of Red Hill Pentecostal Church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Peacock Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Red Hill Pentecostal Church in Delco with Revs. Calvin Malpass and Patsy Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Ellis Peterson Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Malpass of Leland; two grandchildren, Selebrity Hill and Alana Hill; Bruce Malpass of Delco; one brother, Jimmy W. Dale of Delco; one sister, Donnie Ann Smith and husband, J.C. Smith of Leland; one nephew, Don Smith of Delco; one niece, Susan Byrd and husband, Stevie of Leland.

