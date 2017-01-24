Pensalee Harrelson, 87, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Regency Hospital, Florence, S.C. Born Oct. 12, 1929 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Julia Glendora Stevens Powell and the widow of Vernon Vertis Harrelson.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Inman Ward Funeral of Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Dogwood Hill Baptist Church in Loris. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City.
She is survived by several cousins and other relatives.
Pensalee Harrelson
