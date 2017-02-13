Philip Randolph Dees, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at New Hanove Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Chadbourn with Rev. Virgil Reaves officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Whiteville and Saturday, Feb. 16 one hour prior the the service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Memorial Garden in Cerro Gordo.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Vann-Dees of the home; one daughter, Jemeg Vann Dees of Seat Pleasant, Md.; and two brothers, Jose Dees of Chadbourn and Carl Dees of Silver Spring, Md.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the national Westside Alumni c/o Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 492, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.

Friends may visit the family at 320 Jemeg Trail, Evergreen.