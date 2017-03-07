Phylisa Frink Kelly, 63, died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in whiteville.

Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Association, 600 Pine Log Road, Whiteville. Viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. Friday, March 10 in the D&A Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, March 11 one hour prior to the service at the association. Visitation/Wake will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 505 S. Wilkes Street, Chadbourn.

She is survived by her husband, Alexander Kelly Jr.; one son, Dante’ Kelly; one daughter, Colene Kelly; and four grandchildren.

Friends may visit the family at the home of Milton Frink, 441 Grist Road.