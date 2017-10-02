Priscilla Ann Phillips, 63, died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of Gladys Formyduval Phillips and the late W. J. Phillips.

She was a member of Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Whiteville. She was as a teacher at Columbus Christian Academy, retiring in 2016 due to declining health. She served 36 years as a third and fourth grade teacher and as elementary supervisor and principal for a number of years.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at McKenzie Mortuary. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Missionary Alliance Church with Revs. Bobby E. Phillips, David Kelly and Justin DuBose officiating. Burial will be in Powell Cemetery in Fair Bluff.

Survivors include her mother, Gladys Formyduval Phillips of Whiteville; and two sisters, Mary Phillips Bullard and Belinda Phillips Moore, both of Whiteville.

Memorials may be made to Columbus Christian Academy, 115 W. Calhoun Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or Ambassador Camp, 702 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Waccamaw, N.C. 28450.