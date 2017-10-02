Quinton “Papa Q.” Smith, 58, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville. Burial will be in Baltimore, Md. He is survived by his parents, William Vandyke Smith and Diane Mack Smith; his wife, Debra Scott Smith; two sons, Quinton Smith Jr. and Bruce Dennis; his siblings, Tabitha Herry, Kevin Smith, Darlene Santiful, Isaiah Smith, Rosalind Smith and James Smith.

