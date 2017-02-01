Ralph Earl Bizzell, 81, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was the son of the late Prince Gordon Bizzell and Carrie Underwood Bizzell. He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty B. Slaughter; one brother, Robert R. Bizzell; and one grandson, Cpl. (USMC) Nathan S. Bizzell.

Mr. Bizzell was a member of Livingston Baptist Church. He worked at a tackle shop and enjoyed woodworking and building bird feeders.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Parker Bizzell of Bolton, N.C.; Daughter: Beverly B. Lennon (Don) of Bolton, N.C.; Sons: Randall Earl Bizzell (Shelia) of Franklinton, N.C., Kenneth G. Bizzell Boyer (Mark G. Bizzell Boyer) of Wilmington, N.C., Mark E. Bizzell (Robin) Of Wilmington, N.C., Stephen R. Bizzell (Dawn) of Stem, N.C., M. Todd Bizzell (Leigh) of Sneads Ferry, N.C.; Sisters: Doris B. Lynn of Hampstead, N.C., Linda B. Register of Hampstead, N.C. and Mary B. Kyles of Durham, N.C.; Brother: Paul A. Bizzell of Durham, N.C.; Grandchildren: Jessica L. Payne, Aaron G. Rymar, Brandy S. Lennon, Adam D. Bizzell, Ellen P. Bizzell, J. Thomas Bizzell, Samantha Ann Bizzell, Tiffany G. Stephenson, Morgan E. Bizzell and Bradley J. Bizzell; Great Grandchildren: Avery and Logan Payne, Liam and Aiden Wallace

Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Febr. 2 at Livingston Baptist Church with Rev. Matthew Griffin officiating. Visitation will be held from noon-12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Livingston Baptist Church, 4629 Livingston Chapel Road, Delco, N.C. 28436.