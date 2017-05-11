Ray Truman Hinson, 71, died Monday, May 8, 2017 at Premier Living and Rehabilitation in Lake Waccamaw. He was the son of the late Raleigh Ashley and Mary Soles Hinson and was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hinson.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home.
He is survived by a son, Don Gene Hinson of Mullins, S.C.; four siblings, Scott Hinson of Evergreen, Charles Hinson of Leland, Johnny Hinson of Boardman and Jeanette H. McPherson of Nakina; and two grandchildren.
