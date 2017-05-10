Raymond Joseph Tatum Sr., 64, died Monday, May 8, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was born Oct. 22, 1952 in Duval County, Fla. the son of the late Albert Jackson Tatum and Floree Eagerton Tatum.

Mr. Tatum owned and operated The Boat Shop in Whiteville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.

His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Peacock Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12 conducted by his son, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Jerry Tatum at Bluefield United Methodist Church Cemetery, 8940 Lisbon Road, Clarkton, N.C. 28423.

He is survived by his wife, Thetus Loraine Holcomb Tatum; two sons, Raymond J. “Joe” Tatum Jr. and wife, Ginger, of Lisbon, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Jerry Tatum and wife, Carmen, of Le Grand, Calif.; one daughter, Mary Jo Todd and husband, Keith, of Bladenboro; one stepson, Brett Batten of Whiteville; two brothers, David Tatum and wife, Brenda, of Augusta, Ga., Tommy Tatum of Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters, Brenda Tatum, Teresa Tinoco, Tina Flores and husband, Noe, of Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Brandon Tatum, Jenna Tatum, Hannah Tatum, Isaac Tatum, Zachary Tatum, Monica Sykes and husband, Blake, Nolan Todd; and two great grandchildren, Maci Sykes and Luna Tatum.

