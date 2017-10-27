Rebecca Catherine Clark-Lashlee, 58, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Tysor Clark. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Clarkton Presbyterian Church fellowship hall followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in church sanctuary officiated by Rev. Steuart Link. Burial will be in the Clarkton City Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, John “Happy” Lashlee of the home; two sons, John Lashlee of Mountain View, Calif. and Luke Lashlee of the home; and one sister, Mary Marshall Clark of New York.

