Rebecca Crystal Davidson Roberts, 30, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Richard Davidson and Brandy Elmore Davidson. She was born in Broward County, Fla. and was a member of Now Church in Ocalla, Fla.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Revs. Marcia DeRush and Milton Parker officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Powell Cemetery on Hwy. 701, South, Tabor City.

Survivors include her husband, Johnathon Michael Roberts of Riegelwood; one daughter, Cassidy Nicole Brewer of Jacksonville; two sons, Gabriel Michael Roberts of Riegelwood and Adam Clay Brewer II of Jacksonville; three sisters, Melissa Ann Heuser of Beaufort, Rachel Davidson and Renee Davidson, both of Wisconsin; and six brothers, Jason Davidson, Joshua Davidson and Jared Davidson, all of Florida, Jacob Davidson and Oliver Thompson, both of Wisconsin and Joseph Davidson of Ocalla, Fla.