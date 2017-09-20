Rebecca Rooks Lennon, 93, went to be with her Lord and into the arms of her loving husband of 66 years, the late John Clayton “J.C.” Lennon Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 while surrounded by family and friends. She was born Dec. 26, 1923 as the first child of the late Reuben Archibald Rooks and the late Evaleana Moore Rooks. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Ray Rooks and Reuben Earl Rooks; and her sisters, Berniece R. Squires and Hilda R. Russ.

Rebecca was a member of Livingston Baptist Church in Delco where she was a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher for many years. She was known for preparing wonderful meals for all of the visiting ministers and singing groups and she provided a “home away from home” for many church missionaries. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful seamstress, making clothes for herself, her daughter and granddaughter and she loved to play her piano.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-9 pm. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Livingston Baptist Church and at other times at the home.Her funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Livingston Baptist Church with Pastor Matthew Griffin, and her nephews, Revs. Darrell Rooks and Preston Ray Wells officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Active pallbearers will be Ricky Rooks, Charles Russ, Jamie Rivenbark, D.J. Peterson, Rick Croom, and DeVone Edge. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Lennon, Dallas Lennon, Jimmy Squires, Royce Johnson, Bob Moore, Robert Holden, Jerry Babson and Carl Buffkin.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Spano (Rick) of Ewing, N.J.; her son, Donald E. Lennon (Beverly) of Bolton; her granddaughter (always her pride and joy), Brandi Shea Lennon of Wilmington; and her great-grandsons, Liam Alexander Wallace and Aiden Lennon Wallace, both of Wilmington.

She was also a grandmother to James Ray “Jamie” Rivenbark and his wife, Anna, of Wilmington, Aaron Rymar of Bolton and Jessica R. Payne (Justin) of Elk Park; and a great grandmother to Avery and Logan Payne. She is also survived by her “daughter,” Cyndy Rivenbark of Wilmington; her special loving friend and constant companion, Kim Blackley of Bolton; loving friends, Angela Blackley and Donna Stanley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.