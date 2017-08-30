Regina Bartkowiak Cox, 89, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

She was the daughter of the late Regina Kensicki Bartkowiak and Joseph Frank Bartkowiak and the widow of Howard Lofton Cox Sr. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joe Bartkowiak.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Old Zion Wesleyan Church with Revs. Billy Roy and Sam McCleary officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 (one hour prior to the service) at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home of Chadbourn is handling the arrangements.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Howard Lofton Cox Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Tabor City; one sister, Evangeline Kuss of Tucson, Ariz.; one grandson, Howard LeDrew Cox and his wife, Sylvia, of Whiteville; one granddaughter, Raquel Cox Kermon and her husband, Dan, of Tabor City; and four great-grandchildren, Halley Cox, Dylan Kermon, Andrew Cox, Ethan Cox.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.