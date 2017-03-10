Retha June Stanley Nichols, 95, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at her home. Born Aug. 4, 1921 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Emerson and Vira Hinson Stanley and the widow of Kenneth Leroy Nichols. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Hubert Stanley, Paul Stanley, Cecil Stanley, Homer Stanley, Selmon Stanley; and four sisters, Estelle Jayroe, Lucille Cox, Dot Elkin and Gladys Mills.

She was a member of Forest Lawn Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 in Stanley Cemetery, Mollie Road, Clarendon.

She is survived by one stepdaughter, Judy Whitehead of Chadbourn; one stepson, Kenneth Nichols Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; and one sister, Lorraine Bullock of Chadbourn.