Richard E. Taylor, 72, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton . He was born July 28, 1945 in Robeson County, the son of Ervin Wilson Taylor and Gladys Benton Taylor.

He was formerly employed with Hills and Bo’s grocery stores. He was a member of New Center Baptist Church. He retired after 20 years with the North Carolina National Guard.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Todd Taylor, a son, Chris A. Taylor of Bladenboro, three grandchildren, Marissa Taylor, Brianna Taylor, Christina Taylor, and one sister, Linda T. Hester of Bladenboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Wilson Taylor and Gladys Benton Taylor, three sons, Henry Wilson Taylor, Patrick George Taylor, Richard Kevin Taylor, sister Jeri King, and a brother Homer Lewis.

His funeral service with military honors will be 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at New Center Baptist Church by Rev. Kevin Kinlaw and Rev. Bobby Smith. His visitation will be 3:00-4:00 pm Wednesday at the church. The burial will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery.