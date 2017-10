NR Boost

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Two skilled brothers devised a strange sight –

A bicycle crossed with a big kite.

It was deemed by the pair

It would fly through the air.

And then wouldn’t you know, they were Wright

A young driver’s new truck now requires

A boom box, a loud muffler and tires.

When they drive down the road

The noise goes “overload”

It’s attention the driver desires

Is North Korea’s threat just prattle

Or are they fomenting a battle?

They’re a coiled rattlesnake

With a strike they can make

But may pause to flaunt each new rattle.