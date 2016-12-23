Mr. Richard Miller, 62, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Grand Strand Regional Hospital, after a sudden illness.

Born in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Sherwood and Lucille Miller.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Tedder.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Porter Swamp Baptist Church in Cerro Gordo. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.

Known as Huggie Bear to his fellow truckers, he leaves to his cherished memory four daughters, Andrea Miller Ward of Tabor City, Lori Miller Lee of Little River, S.C., Blair Miller Nance and Summer Miller, both of Green Sea, S.C. Also surviving are sisters, Susan, Nancy and Sally. Richard is also survived by seven grandchildren, who affectionately called him PaPa Rick.

The love of his life, wife of 41 years, Cyndi, of the home also survives.