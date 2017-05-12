Richard Thomas ‘Tommy’ Cox II

Limericks by Bob Aldrich As we view the Run for the Roses

A study of victors discloses,

When there is a tight race

To achieve that first place

The winners have much longer noses.

I used to recollect word for word.

Now there are three things my memory has blurred.

There’re names and there’re faces

That my mind erases -

And I cannot remember the third.

There was a prude birder named Farrow

Whose views were exceedingly narrow.

At the end of her paths

She set out two bird baths,

For the different sexes of sparrow

