Richard Thomas “Tommy” Cox II, 63, died Thursday, May 11, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Thomas Cox Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15 at Clarkton Presbyterian Church officiated by Rev. Steuart Link. Visitation will be held in church sanctuary following the service. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Florence Cox. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Florence G. Cox, of Clarkton; one brother, David Cox of Winston Salem; and one sister Maria Edwards of Clarkton.
Richard Thomas ‘Tommy’ Cox II
Richard Thomas “Tommy” Cox II, 63, died Thursday, May 11, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Thomas Cox Sr.