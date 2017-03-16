Richard Wayne Gooden, 67, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Bethel Baptist Church in Dublin officiated by Rev. Warren Hill. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Gooden of the home; one son, Joseph Gooden of the home; and two sisters, Kathy Gates of Greensboro and Jane Minard of Clarkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 177, Dublin, N.C. 28332.
