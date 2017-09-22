Richard Wayne Martin, 60, died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at his home. Born March 6, 1957 in Conway, S.C., he was the son of Liz Alexander of Lancaster, S.C. and the late Homer Alexander.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Pireway Primitive Baptist Church in Tabor City. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 22 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Frankie Lynn Long Martin of Nakina; one daughter, Danielle Lynn Grice of Nakina; one son, Jonathon Paul Grice of Nakina; two sisters, Demetris Estridge and Debbie McLamb, both of Lancaster; three brothers, Glenn Martin of Florence; Gary Martin of Durham and Paul Martin of Lancaster; and one granddaughter.