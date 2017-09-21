Ricky Long, 57, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2017. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Spivey and father, Paul Long.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Hardee Cemetery.
Survivors include three sons, James Drewett of Athens, Ga., Justin Long and Samuel Long, both of Rocky Mount, Va.; two sisters, Peggy Sellars of Tabor City and Tammy Gore of Nakina; and four brothers Danny Long of Georgetown, S.C., Paul Long of Bennettsville, S.C., Terry Long of Rocky Mount, Va. and Rodney Martin of Tabor City.
Ricky Long
Ricky Long, 57, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2017. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Spivey and father, Paul Long.